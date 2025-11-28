Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,518 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF $RSPD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

