Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January $XBJA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 261,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS XBJA opened at $31.74 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

