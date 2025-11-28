Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,819 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company $CENT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,934,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $678.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

