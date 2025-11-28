Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,824 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 187,930 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 41.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $1,660,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.60. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

