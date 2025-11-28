Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,883 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. $RNP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNP. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 414.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

