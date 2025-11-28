Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,467 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fortrea worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 181.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 1,625.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,461 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 134.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 174,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 335.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 195,706 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,285.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,217.10. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell bought 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.10. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $55,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.43 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 36.77%. Fortrea has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.