Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,377 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 130,013.1% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,144,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,643,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,456,000 after buying an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,276,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,664,000 after buying an additional 2,480,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,503,000 after buying an additional 74,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 373,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $421.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 41.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 4,200 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,786.84. This represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,230.08. This represents a 1.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $13.25 price target on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

