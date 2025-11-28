Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,130 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.6% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,843,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 603,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,296,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,043,000 after buying an additional 1,811,757 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $60,939,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,014,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 1,219,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 90.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 493,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.98 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

