Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 98,195 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. $FBIO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Fortress Biotech worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 159.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 325,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 55,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 18.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.54. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 301.81% and a negative net margin of 24.84%.The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

