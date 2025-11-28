Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR $QCAP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR by 384.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Price Performance

Shares of QCAP stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Profile

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF (QCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCAP was launched on Apr 19, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

