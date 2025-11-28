Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF $TEC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.53% of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TEC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.73. Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.
Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Company Profile
