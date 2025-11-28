Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. AI Squared Management Ltd grew its stake in MINISO Group by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 103,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 884.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNSO opened at $19.53 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MNSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MINISO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

