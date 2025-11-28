ESAB Corporation $ESAB Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ESAB were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in ESAB by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the first quarter valued at $36,415,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ESAB from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

ESAB opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.84.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

