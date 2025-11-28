ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.17 and a 1 year high of $229.46. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.54.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

Insider Activity at ESCO Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,638.15. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $653,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,819.32. This represents a 12.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.