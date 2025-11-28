Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $63,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expand Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,266,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,600,000 after buying an additional 559,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $701,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,029,000 after buying an additional 170,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,083,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

