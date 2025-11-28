Fabrinet $FN Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $125,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 24.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Fabrinet by 86.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Up 4.6%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN stock opened at $449.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.33. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $498.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.29.

View Our Latest Report on FN

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.