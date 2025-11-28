First Advantage Co. $FA Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,495 shares during the quarter. First Advantage accounts for 1.3% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in First Advantage by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,155 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.2% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,420,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 474,634 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 1,262,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,813.90. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE:FA opened at $13.82 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was up 105.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

