First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $113,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 988.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

