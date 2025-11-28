First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF $HDMV Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDMV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDMV opened at $35.15 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

