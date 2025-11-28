Fisher Funds Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Arete upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

