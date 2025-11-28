Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fortive by 181.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after buying an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,671,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,413,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,644,000 after acquiring an additional 839,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

