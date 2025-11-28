Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 621,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $59,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,983,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,504,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $498,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,968,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $453,138,000 after buying an additional 2,133,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

