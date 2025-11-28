FWG Investments LLC. Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

FWG Investments LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

