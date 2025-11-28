Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 189,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.72%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.