Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 116,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 90,853 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $406,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

