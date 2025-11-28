GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8%

MSFT opened at $485.50 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

