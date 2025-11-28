Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 261,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.47. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $217.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

