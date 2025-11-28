Gruss & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 9.7% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Arete raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.