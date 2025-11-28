Honeywell International Inc. $HON Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,929,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

NASDAQ HON opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

