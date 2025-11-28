Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hubbell worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 49.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $428.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

