IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $116,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,182,000 after purchasing an additional 450,704 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in IDEX by 132.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,650 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 493,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,635,000 after buying an additional 219,501 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $173.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.52. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $233.15.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

