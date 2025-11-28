IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

