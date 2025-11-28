Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July $XBJL Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBJL. Encompass More Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 46.1% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.6%

BATS:XBJL opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.