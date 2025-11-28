Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.