Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.