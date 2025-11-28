IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in IonQ by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in IonQ by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,053,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 10.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,266.72. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,622 shares of company stock worth $9,620,896. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

