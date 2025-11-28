IREN Limited $IREN Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in IREN were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in IREN during the 1st quarter worth $20,500,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in IREN by 158.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,038,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 636,767 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in IREN by 14.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 987,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in IREN by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 820,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 242,602 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. IREN Limited has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Insider Activity at IREN

IREN ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IREN. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $94.00 price target on shares of IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

