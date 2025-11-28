iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $174.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.