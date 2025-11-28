iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,289 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $116,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

