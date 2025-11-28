iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after buying an additional 1,538,926 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after acquiring an additional 872,352 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,492.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 696,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15,997.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 654,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,374,000 after acquiring an additional 650,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

