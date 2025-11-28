iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 317,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 56,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWS opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

