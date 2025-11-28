JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $111,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of JD.com by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

