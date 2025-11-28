KB Financial Group Inc $KB Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $62,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 76,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $271,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE KB opened at $85.10 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

