Knife River Corporation $KNF Stock Position Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $54,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 20.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Knife River by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Knife River by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 685,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Knife River by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Stock Down 0.9%

Knife River stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Knife River Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Knife River had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Knife River from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

