Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,499 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.18.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $24.11 on Friday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.