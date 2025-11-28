Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lantheus by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

