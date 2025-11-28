Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Zacks Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE LVS opened at $68.24 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $41,216,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $126,218,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

