Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 23,139 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

