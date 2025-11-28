Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $60,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $191.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

