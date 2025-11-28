Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $2,084.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,963.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,956.92. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

