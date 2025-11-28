Markel Group Inc. $MKL Stock Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $52,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,103.80. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE MKL opened at $2,084.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.89 and a 12 month high of $2,109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,963.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,956.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

